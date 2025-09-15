Everything Panthers QB Bryce Young said after failed comeback vs. Cardinals
It's frustrating to think what Bryce Young's game might look like if he was playing for someone like Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan. The Carolina Panthers' young signal-caller led an incredible effort in the second half of yesterday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but his coaching failed him badly at the beginning of the game and again at the very end.
On the Panthers' first two possessions they turned the ball over - and while technically the lost fumble and the interception will go under Bryce Young's column in the box score - the real culprit was head coach Dave Canales.
Canales should have had Young and his offensive line prepared for blitz packages early in the game, but the Cardinals were able to get two free rushers on Young - an inexcusable lapse. After mounting a furious comeback the Panthers were one score away from an upset, but on the final possession Canales regressed into four verts mode like a Madden rookie, leaving Young out to dry and with no options to move the chains - killing any hope of a successful last drive.
As you might expect, Young took responsiblity for his part of the loss. Here's everything he had to say in his press conference after yesterday's game.
Bryce Young Week 2 comments
Despite the repeated coaching failures and having only one actually-talented widereceiver to target, Young has managed to total 482 passing yards and four touchdowns in two games.
Hopefully whoever the Panthers bring in to replace Canales will do a better job of getting the best out of Young before the front office gives up on him, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety