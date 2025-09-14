Takeaways from heartbreaking Panthers loss against Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers endured a heartbreaker on Sunday. What looked to be an absolutely dreadful game turned into a thriller, with a furious comeback falling just short. Still, it was a huge step in the right direction, trailing 27-3 and then coming back to make it 27-22. What did we learn?
Dave Canales has to adjust quicker
Jonathan Gannon is by no means an elite head coach, but he looked like a wunderkind during this game. The Panthers' offense, led by Dave Canales, had no answers for any pressure packages the Cards dialed up. That's twice in a row Canales has been vastly outcoached. He couldn't adjust to Gannon's defensive schemes quickly enough, and it hurt the Panthers dearly. Credit is due for his wonderful second half for the most part, but the slow start is partly on him.
The pass rush might not be so bad
The Panthers recorded a sack for the first time, but they also just had better success getting to the QB. Maybe it's because Princely Umanmielen got more playing time and did really well with it, but either way, things might not be quite as dour as it seemed when Trevor Lawrence had all day to throw last week.
Bryce Young needs more help
We say this all the time, but it bears repeating. Bryce Young has to get more help. Whenever he targets Xavier Legette, bad things happen. When he targets Ja'Tavion Sanders, things don't go well. The chemistry with Hunter Renfrow is still a work in progress, and the line and coaching has not been great to start the year.
Bryce Young has to start faster
With that said, Young has to be smarter in some instances. The furious comeback Sunday was necessary because of two turnovers in the first quarter. Young got overwhelmed immediately by pressure on the fumble, but he's got to hold onto it. Another unblocked rusher got to him on the interception, but he probably shouldn't attempt a pass with a defender right on his arm.
Hunter Renfrow is a weapon
Last week, Hunter Renfrow looked like he'd been out of the NFL and had no reps with Bryce Young. Early on Sunday, that looked true again, as he couldn't come down with a nice pass from Young for what would've been a TD. Then, he turned it on and caught two touchdowns, becoming a major weapon for Young.
The defense is still not quite there
The defense had some individual moments, especially early on. But they still can't be relied on to make the stops when they're needed more often than not. The score to start the third quarter to make it 27-3 was a backbreaker, as was allowing a TD to close the half. That basically ended the game.
The offensive line is not as strong as we thought
A couple of crucial penalties played a role in the game, and the offensive line in general had a rough outing. This was especially true at first, when Arizona's defensive line had their way up front. They had no answers, and that was with Ikem Ekwonu back. Plus, they yielded a sack to end the game without facing much extra rush.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2