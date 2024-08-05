Panthers Place Kemoko Turay on Injured Reserve
Kemoko Turay’s stint with the Carolina Panthers didn’t last long.
The franchise placed Turay on injured reserve on Monday morning in order to open up a roster spot for veteran quarterback Jake Luton. Turay was signed exactly ten days ago, and he will now miss significant time.
The league changed their preseason injured reserve rules this offseason. Previously, players placed on IR in the preseason would automatically become ineligible to return for the regular season. This made roster math funky, as franchises would need to keep injured players on the 53-man roster on cut down day in order for them to be available to return at some point in the regular season.
Now, up to two players can be placed on IR, PUP, or the NFI list in the preseason and return to the active roster come September.
Turay, a Rutgers product, was brought it to compete in a room of pass rushers looking for production from unheralded players. Behind veteran Jadaveon Clowney, players like DJ Johnson, K’Laivon Chaisson, and Amaré Barno are attempting to stake their claim for a spot. Those veterans lose some competition with Turay being placed on IR, and Carolina will continue the search for a difference-maker in their pass rush.
His roster replacement, Jake Luton, comes to the Panthers to fortify an ailing quarterback room. Andy Dalton is going to miss time with a quad injury, so the team brought back Luton to take snaps in practice, and presumably Thursday night's preseason tilt in New England. As the injuries mount for the Panthers, Dan Morgan's promise to churn the bottom of the roster is coming to fruition.
