Panthers predicted to target former Super Bowl champ to bolster abominable defense
Even though the Carolina Panthers signed Josey Jewell and drafted Trevin Wallace last season, they still need linebacker help. Their run defense was abysmal last season, and the linebacker corps is a big part of that. They've been linked endlessly to Zack Baun, but they might have to pursue other options after Baun starred in the Super Bowl.
Instead, one NFL expert believes they could go after a different former Super Bowl champion linebacker. Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios predicts the Panthers could interrupt the Seattle Seahawks' attempts to bring back Ernest Jones.
Panthers predicted to look at Ernest Jones
The Panthers' linebacking corps was so decimated by injuries last year that they had special teams players out there for the final couple of games. Understandably, they went horribly on the defensive side of the ball.
To remedy that and to ensure they don't fall into that hole again, LWOS' Anthony Palacios predicts an Ernest Jones signing. "The defense is in a bleak state and it’s hard to imagine they’ll walk into the season with the weapons they have," he wrote. "Carolina might not make it to the Super Bowl but since Shaq Thompson will become a free agent, they would need a replacement. A better option could indeed be Ernest Jones who may provide a fresh breath of air."
Palacios continued, "Derrick Brown will return to the trenches this season and they want to ensure he gets the gaps open in the right places to get after the quarterback. While Jadeveon Clowney is likely a cut candidate this offseason too, the Panthers should focus on restructuring the defense and Jones should be their first step."
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap space presently, so they'll have to be smart about how they allocate it. Maybe Zack Baun is too expensive, but Jones could be a bargain-bin solution to the problem they have up the middle.
