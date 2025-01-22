Zack Baun projected contract: Can the Panthers afford breakout linebacker in free agency?
The Carolina Panthers desperately need defensive help, especially up front. Their secondary was somewhat passable, especially in comparison to the front seven. The rushing defense was historically awful, and it's in need of a major overhaul.
Enter Zack Baun. The linebacker has enjoyed a true breakout season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's played his way into a handsome payday. He's going to be one of the top linebackers on the free-agent market, and he's already been linked to Carolina. The question is, can they afford him?
Can the Panthers afford to sign Zack Baun?
Zack Baun has played exceptionally all season long. It has only increased his value, and he still has one or two more chances to play even better in the NFC Championship and possibly the Super Bowl. In November, Sporting News' Ryan Oleary projected a roughly $10 million AAV.
That isn't terribly expensive. Roquan Smith signed for more, but he was much younger. Baun could get up to $11 million or so, but probably not a whole lot higher. That's great for the Panthers who have less than $25 million in cap space right now.
They'll clear some more of it up, but most if not all of that is going to defense, so why not spend on Baun? They'll probably draft an edge rusher, interior defensive lineman, and perhaps a defensive back, so linebacker can be addressed quickly by signing Baun.
The only fear with Baun is that he's a product of his system. He's been solid before, but he's truly broken out in his first year with Vic Fangio. Ejiro Evero isn't Fangio, so Baun might not be able to replicate his 2024 performance, but it's worth the risk and it's affordable for the Panthers.
