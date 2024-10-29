Panthers predicted to deal Diontae Johnson before NFL trade deadline
Of all the potential trade assets the Carolina Panthers have, it is almost a foregone conclusion that Diontae Johnson will be traded. The team might trade Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, Jaycee Horn, Adam Thielen, or others, but Johnson has a much better chance of leaving. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the thinking around the NFL is that they will send Johnson elsewhere.
NFL analyst reports that Panthers are likely to ship Diontae Johnson out
"There’s a growing belief around the NFL that the Panthers are increasingly likely to trade WR Diontae Johnson before the trade deadline. Multiple contending teams are interested, though determining Johnson’s value has been challenging with him in the last year of his contract."- Jordan Schultz
There have been more than a few detrimental wide receiver injuries to potential contenders, thus improving the market for a player like Diontae Johnson. He is the perfect trade candidate: an expiring contract on the league's worst team. It makes sense for the Panthers to move him.
It is unfortunate since the team literally traded for him during the offseason, but things just haven't worked out. Johnson has mostly played well, but the Panthers are 1-7. Fortunately, whatever return they get will likely dwarf what they sent for him.
Last offseason, the Panthers sent Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Johnson and swapped late-round picks. It was a low-cost trade, and the Panthers should be able to do better in sending Johnson out. Schultz reported that there's difficulty in finding the right price, but there's enough of a market that the Panthers should get a nice return.
