Panthers QB Andy Dalton Sidelined with Injury
Carolina Panthers veteran quarterback Andy Dalton did not suit up for Thursday night's practice at Clemson, giving third stringer and undrafted free agent Jack Plummer a ton of reps. Following Fan Fest, head coach Dave Canales revealed that Dalton is indeed working through an injury and is going to miss a little bit of time.
“Andy’s got a quad injury right now, so we’re just trying to get him back. I’m not sure exactly of the timeline. It’s a couple of weeks, but we’ll work him through it and it was good for Jack Plummer to get out there to get those reps. Started off that first possession missed a couple of open guys high, it’s part of the jitters. It’s so good to just see him work through that, settle himself, and start making plays.”
The Panthers' first preseason game is one week from today in New England and with Dalton out and the team wanting to keep second-year quarterback Bryce Young on a pitch count, they're a little short on arms and hope to address that in the coming days.
“Jack’s going to play a lot and then we’re still working through getting another quarterback here for the time-being while we don’t have Andy," Canales stated.
The Panthers will return to Charlotte for an off day tomorrow before getting back at it on Saturday morning.
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Which Panthers Rookie Will Have the Most Successful Season?
What Olypmic Sports Could Current Carolina Panthers Medal In?