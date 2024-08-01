Which Panthers Rookie Will Have the Most Successful Season?
Carolina's roster is full of young talent, but there is a lot of hype surrounding the Panthers' 2024 rookie class. Dan Morgan used three of his first four picks addressing and improving the skill talent around Bryce Young, taking wide receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Sanders, and tight end Ja'Tavion Saders, while picking up linebacker Trevin Wallace in the third round.
Who is expected to have the best rookie season? That was our question for this week's fan poll. As expected, Legette was the leading vote-getter with 41.3% followed by Jonathon Brooks (32.1%), Ja'Tavion Sanders (19.3%), and Trevin Wallace (7.3%).
Because of Legette's speed and strength, there are comps of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel being thrown around. If he can be anything close to either of those two, the Panthers will be extremely satisfied.
Jonathon Brooks was the first running back selected in this year's draft and could have went a little higher if it weren't for suffering a torn ACL towards the end of his final season at Texas. He has yet to make his training camp debut, but the staff feels like he's on track and is making progress in his recovery. When he returns, he'll be pushing Chuba Hubbard for that top spot in the running back rotation.
Carolina has received barely any production whatsoever out of the tight end position since they parted ways with Greg Olsen following the 2019 season. Sanders has the best hands of any player in that room, but is quite a bit a way from being a finished product.
Lastly, Wallace has been turning some heads with his speed and athleticism but will see a more limited role assuming veterans Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell stay healthy.
