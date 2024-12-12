Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks explains what happened on season-ending knee injury play
On his only carry during Week 14, Carolina Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks went down in the backfield of his own volition. He tried to get up and limp off the field, eventually needing to be carted to the locker room. Fresh off an ACL tear last year, it was clear then what happened to him. Later diagnosis confirmed the worst, and now Brooks is discussing what went wrong on that play.
Jonathon Brooks addresses torn ACL play
Jonathon Brooks took a handoff from Bryce Young and tried to cut around his blocker before going down. "It happened on the cut," Brooks said. "I don't know, it just happened. I didn't think off of the cut it would happen, but I mean, it did. There's nothing you can do looking back on it, you just gotta look forward and onward and know that God has a greater situation for me ahead."
Brooks now faces a recovery time of around nine months or more. It's what he just went through to close out his college career and a reason he fell to the second round. Given the fact that he has now torn it twice in two seasons, the recovery might be a little harder.
The rookie running back probably will not be back until midway through next season at the very earliest, but the Panthers, who exercised caution in bringing him back this year, may want to be ultra careful again.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reveals one way David Tepper has changed for the better
Eagles fans want Jalen Hurts benched after playing Panthers defense
Panthers predicted to sign $21.8 million star WR in 2025 free agency