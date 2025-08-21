Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom boosts case to start with INT off Mason Rudolph
Lathan Ransom may or may not end up starting at safety for the Carolina Panthers. As a rookie, his work is cut out for him. As a fourth-round pick, he faces a particularly tough task in getting that spot. However, he's been active all preseason and just made a huge play to cement his potential status as a starter.
Ransom will make the roster; the safety room is too depleted for him to be at risk of that. However, with his inexperience, there's no telling what direction Dave Canales and company are going to go in the regular season alongside Tre'von Moehrig, but Ransom wants it.
Lathan Ransom makes highlight pick in last chance for starting job
Mason Rudolph is starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he made a critical mistake against the Panthers. Lathan Ransom, the fourth-round pick rookie, cut in front of a pass Rudolph threw near midfield and caught it cleanly. He read the route perfectly and got into a good spot for the pick.
Ordinarily, making an interception in the third preseason game means nothing. No starters are on the field, and this game means nothing to the teams. It is, however, crucial in getting Ransom more playing time in a few weeks.
And not for nothing, but Rudolph isn't the typical third-game starter. He has a ton of legit NFL experience. He started and got the Steelers to the playoffs in his career, so he's not a UDFA trying to make the roster or anything. He's a mostly legitimate NFL player.
