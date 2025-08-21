NFL.com adds to chorus questioning Panthers coach Dave Canales' preseason strategy
It's pretty unusual l to see major media outlets openly questioning an NFL head coach this early in the season. That several have been so vocally critical of Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales' decision not to play his starters in tonight's preseason finale against the Pittsubrgh Steelers says a lot about the wisdom of that call.
Beat reporters for ESPN and The Athletic have admitted to being confused as to why Canales is giving his starters such a limited run when they're struggling. Now we can add NFL.com to that mix, as well. Here's what Eric Edholm had to say about Canales resting his starters tonight.
NFL.com on Dave Canales
"How will Dave Canales handle this one? Does he give his starters a few reps after a poor showing last week?? QB Bryce Young went 0-for-2 passing with a sack and an interception wiped out by penalty. Then, after six snaps, Canales pulled Young and the starters... The defense also struggled in Houston. So while the joint practices there were productive, the game left a bad taste. It will be interesting to see if Canales uses this last preseason outing to sort through the final few roster decisions or give his first teams more chances to impress."
We already know the answer to that hypothetical, though. After pulling his starters early against Houston, Canales was asked if he would give them another shot against Pittsburgh and he said no due to his concern over their poor execution of the fundamentals.
Once again, that's exactly why they need to be out there tonight against the Steelers' scrubs. So far, Carolina's first-string offense has managed exactly one good drive through two games - and without two big-time throws from Bryce Young that one would have failed, as well.
The Panthers' defense has been even worse and their special teams unit hasn't been sharp, either. Playing them against Pittsburgh is no guarantee that they'd start the regular season on a better footing, but it's difficult to imagine how it can get any worse - outside of key starters potentially getting injured.
That's always a risk, though - even when they're going through a normal practice. Last season's abysmal start should be enough to convince Canales that his starters need more reps to get into a rhythm, but it seems he's already made up his mind.
Carolina's schedule is soft to start the year and doesn't get truly difficult until the first week of November. If the Panthers can't get off to a good start and hold a winning record going into that third month of the season there's a non-zero chance that Canales will get the boot this coming offseason and we'll be back to the drawing board once again.
