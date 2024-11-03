Panthers rookie Xavier Legette can't explain what happened on improbable 'interception' by Saints
On a second-down play during the second half, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lofted a perfect pass to Xavier Legette. The receiver caught the ball, but before he could even think to take off up the field and continue his double move route, New Orleans Saints defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles had the ball in his hands. Legette reflected on the play in postgame.
Xavier Legette can't believe Saints DB's impressive play
It was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding day for Bryce Young, and it can hardly be called a blemish. The ball was placed perfectly into Xavier Legette's hands, but Shemar Jean-Charles made up ground and yanked the ball back out of Legette's hands. It was ruled an interception since the ball never touched the ground, but it was much more of a forced fumble and recovery than an errant play by the QB.
"Man, it was just a freakish play. I'm still trying to figure out how he was able to make that play. Man, I'm still thinking about it after the win, man. I gotta make plays like that."- Xavier Legette
Other than that play, Legette was pretty good once again. He caught a touchdown off of an excellent slant route run inside the five. Legette was wide open for Young's pass, and it gave them an early lead. Legette suffered a hand injury later on but returned to the game.
