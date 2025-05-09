Bryce Young strong finish to 2024 best reason for optimism for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have never had back-to-back winning campaigns. However, they are in the midst of a stretch where they have finished below .500 every season dating back to 2018—the last six seasons totaling 10 or more setbacks.
In a recent piece, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports was all about positivity. He gave one reason each of the 32 clubs should be optimistic after the last few months of free agency and the draft. When it came to Dave Canales’s club, he pointed to the play of their emerging and how he finished in 2024.
“It was unsettling for Panthers fans to see C.J. Stroud light the NFL on fire and Bryce Young struggle during their respective rookie seasons in 2023 after Carolina took Young ahead of the Texans QB. While 2024 initially looked like Young would continue his free fall into the bust category, he landed on his feet. Young was stellar down the stretch for the Panthers, which gives the organization promise that he can live up to that No. 1 overall pick status.
“In his final three games to wrap up last season, Young registered a passer rating of 111.6, completed 64.8 percent of his passes, and had seven passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. If he is remotely close to those numbers for an entire season, it'll completely change the fortunes of the franchise. Carolina also gave Young a new weapon in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL draft.”
There’s still a long way to go when it comes to rebounding from seven straight losing seasons. Young’s play offers plenty of hope, assuming he can build on last season’s strong finish.
