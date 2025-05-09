All Panthers

Bryce Young strong finish to 2024 best reason for optimism for Carolina Panthers

After a rough rookie year, the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft has shown lots of promise. It's why one NFL writer says there’s reason for optimism in Carolina

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have never had back-to-back winning campaigns. However, they are in the midst of a stretch where they have finished below .500 every season dating back to 2018—the last six seasons totaling 10 or more setbacks.

In a recent piece, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports was all about positivity. He gave one reason each of the 32 clubs should be optimistic after the last few months of free agency and the draft. When it came to Dave Canales’s club, he pointed to the play of their emerging and how he finished in 2024.

“It was unsettling for Panthers fans to see C.J. Stroud light the NFL on fire and Bryce Young struggle during their respective rookie seasons in 2023 after Carolina took Young ahead of the Texans QB. While 2024 initially looked like Young would continue his free fall into the bust category, he landed on his feet. Young was stellar down the stretch for the Panthers, which gives the organization promise that he can live up to that No. 1 overall pick status.

Bryce Young
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“In his final three games to wrap up last season, Young registered a passer rating of 111.6, completed 64.8 percent of his passes, and had seven passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns over that span. If he is remotely close to those numbers for an entire season, it'll completely change the fortunes of the franchise. Carolina also gave Young a new weapon in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL draft.”

There’s still a long way to go when it comes to rebounding from seven straight losing seasons. Young’s play offers plenty of hope, assuming he can build on last season’s strong finish.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers predicted to ditch Bryce Young for controversial QB in 2026

NFL analyst predicts frustrating Panthers weapon takes big step up

Carolina Panthers linked to trade for San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler

ESPN insider reveals 2 names Panthers considered vs. Tet McMillan

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.