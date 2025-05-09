ESPN names Tetairoa McMillan-Panthers among best NFL draft team fits
Talent is one thing, but fit is another. The Carolina Panthers were probably not good enough to prioritize the latter in the 2025 NFL draft, but they somehow managed to get talent and fit. They had Tetairoa McMillan atop their big board, and they got him. He also just so happens to be a really good fit for their team.
In fact, he's such a good fit for the Panthers that ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named him as such. Bowen detailed which picks are most set up to succeed with their new teams, and McMillan was the second name he called.
"Under coach Dave Canales, McMillan will quickly become a priority target for quarterback Bryce Young from multiple alignments. McMillan can play Z receiver next to the tight end, but I like him best as the boundary X in Canales' system," Bowen said. "From the latter position, he can create isolation matchups for Young downfield. And out of slot alignments, his 6-foot-4 frame presents issues for opposing defenses."
Bowen also believes that the wide receiver will be schemed on in-breaking concepts, utilizing his skillset to get open in the middle of the field. "Carolina needed a matchup player in the pass game, and they get that with McMillan," Bowen said. "He had 40 contested catches and 26 touchdowns throughout his career at Arizona."
The Panthers needed a wide receiver, and they passed on a defender, something they really needed, in round one to get it. They made it right later on in the draft, but McMillan was the priority, and Bowen believes it's an ideal landing spot for the Arizona product.
