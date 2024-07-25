Panthers Sign Former Bucs Wide Receiver Following Workout
Late Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed free agent wide receiver Deven Thompkins.
The former Utah State Aggie went undrafted in 2022 but eventually signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Over the last two seasons, Thompkins has hauled in 22 catches for 115 yards and one score with much of that production coming from 2023. He also brings some value as a returner, having returned 31 punts for 295 yards and 28 kicks for 590 yards in his career. He will reunite with a handful of familiar faces, including head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.
In his final season at Utah State, Thompkins exploded for 1,704 yards and ten touchdowns on 102 receptions.
To make room for Thompkins on the roster, the Panthers waived/injured defensive lineman Popo Aumavae, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason.
