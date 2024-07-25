Quick Hits: Sloppy Day Two, Legette's Reps, Kicker Battle + More
A light drizzle turned into a pretty steady rain for much of the morning on day two of Carolina Panthers training camp, putting the offense in a tough spot to operate. Too many balls were on the ground be it a drop or fumble, giving the defense the edge on Thursday.
Following today's practice, head coach Dave Canales shared a few minutes with the media to recap how things went.
Thoughts on day two of practice
“Offensively, what a great day to deal with a little bit of rain. To deal with the weather to heighten the awareness of ball security which we’re harping on anyway, but we had a couple of drops, we had a ball get punched out. On the flip side of that, Ejiro (Evero) emphasizing it, he’s been sick about the guys punching at the ball constantly regardless of the drill. Whether it’s one on ones, seven on sevens…and they were even able to get the ball out in a team period with a late punch out after a catch where the receiver starts to relax. It’s kind of interesting as an offensive coach, those things kind of always make the hair rise a little bit on my neck, but to see the defense and the intentionality, it was this conflicting thing. Like, that’s exactly what we want. That’s exactly the type of football we’re looking for. And then just a little taste of situational football. We had a little end-of-half, two-minute drive. Defense won both series right there, it just comes down to execution. Running the right routes, throwing and catching. And that’s the part we got to do a better job of offensively. I wasn’t fired up about our execution today. We know what to do, we know what the plays are, we’re breaking the huddle, and the details are there but we just got to throw and catch. We’ve got to finish those plays.”
Plans to deal with inclement weather during season with no practice bubble
“Really, the only thing I can anticipate is lightning. We certainly can’t go outside in that, so we have a plan for that. And then extreme heat, how we’ve designed when our practices happen we should be able to tolerate that. I think we’re talking more in the afternoons and just being creative about how we get our walkthroughs done.”
Xavier Legette not getting many reps with the ones
“Not really behind I guess, it’s just a matter of…I would love for the guys on our team to earn their place, to earn those valuable reps and he’s getting a lot of work. But there’s a measure of all the young guys…show us. Show us you’re working hard, show us you’re doing all the things the right way so that way we can go in with full confidence and trust. It’s not a knock on him for not doing those things, it’s like keep showing us who you are and showing us what you want to do. I think there’s some good motivation in that.”
Status on Jordan Fuller and Tommy Tremble
“Just a family deal for Jordan, so we’ll just keep that to that. And then Tommy, we had to shut Tommy down he was starting to experience some tightness in his hamstring, so we wanted to make sure we get ahead of it instead of trying to nurse him through a bunch of days. Let’s get him really healthy and have him come back to us the way we know he can be.”
How long the kicker battle will go on for
“I don’t know. I think we’ll just keep alternating the days. Harrison had a really good day, missed a long one. Eddy kicked great yesterday. I learned this from Pete…don’t make the decision until the last possible time that you have to so you can just keep gathering information. The evaluation process continues, so I’d like to drag that out as long as possible for them to be able to show us what they can do.”
