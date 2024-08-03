Panthers Sign Veteran Cornerback Anthony Brown
Some changes to the cornerback room.
The Carolina Panthers have signed corner Anthony Brown after working him out on Saturday afternoon. Questions have surrounded the depth in the defensive secondary all offseason following a flurry of moves, and Brown is an answer to some of those.
The veteran corner was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 via Purdue University. He spent seven years in Dallas starting 94 games, intercepting nine passes, forcing five fumbles, and amassing 324 tackles. Brown became infamous on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 as he became the first player since the year 2000 to commit four pass interference penalties in a game as the Cowboys fell to the Oakland Raiders.
Brown joins the fierce position battle with Dane Jackson, DiCaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamsion, and Lamar Jackson, to start at cornerback opposite of incumbent starter Jaycee Horn. Jackson is the leader in the clubhouse for the battle, although the signing of Brown may light a fire underneath the veteran corner from Buffalo.
Dan Morgan promised to churn the bottom of the roster to find talent, and this move is the continuation of the first-time general manager's master plan.
The corresponding move in adding Brown to the roster was waiving defensive back Kiondrae Thomas. Earlier on Saturday morning, the team added safety Clayton Isbell and waived tight end Curtis Hodges.
