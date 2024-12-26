How Panthers star Jaycee Horn has performed against A-list NFL wide receivers in 2024
There have been very few bright spots on the defense for the Carolina Panthers this year. They rank dead last in points allowed (29.9), second-to-last in yards allowed (385.9), and last by a wide margin in rushing yards per game (175.2).
With that said, the secondary has been a pleasant surprise. This number is inflated by the fact that teams run a lot more against the Panthers, but the passing defense is top 10 with just 210.7 yards allowed per game. Jaycee Horn has played a big role in that, and his stats against the opposition's best are supremely encouraging.
Jaycee Horn has locked down NFL superstars
The Panthers have an underrated cornerback duo. Mike Jackson is coming off a nice week in terms of PFF grade and has had a solid year, but Jaycee Horn has been totally lockdown.
He doesn't shadow opposing receivers, but when he is matched up with them, they don't get a lot of yardage. Davante Adams had 15 yards with Horn defending. Ja'Marr Chase, who's en route to the Triple Crown, had 11 yards.
Terry McLaurin had 25 yards receiving. Drake London had three yards facing Horn. Courtland Sutton didn't net a yard when Horn was matched up with him. Malik Nabers had just 18 yards. DeAndre Hopkins may have gotten a few penalties on Horn, but he still recorded just 32 yards. Mike Evans had a score, but he only had 33 yards.
AJ Brown had a measly 10 yards if the Panthers' top cornerback was in coverage. CeeDee Lamb demolished the Panthers' secondary, but not Horn. Lamb had 26 of his 116 yards against the former first-round pick. These stats aren't the be-all and end-all, but they indicate that Horn has lived up to the billing.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Buccaneers: NFL experts make picks for Week 17 matchup
Bryce Young injury: Panthers QB pops up on Week 17 injury report
3 gifts the Carolina Panthers have under their Christmas tree this year
Luke Kuechly on how Bryce Young has changed during 2024 season