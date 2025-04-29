Panthers still have two pressing needs following the 2025 NFL draft
Carolina Panthers' general manager did a masterful job of filling many of the holes on the roster with the work he did in free agency and last weekend in the draft. They found Bryce Young a possible No. 1 receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, signed a nice complementary depth piece in Hunter Renfrow, and added a boatload of pass rushers.
That being said, the roster isn't perfect. None of them are, if we're being honest. No GM is ever content with the makeup of their roster and is always looking for ways to improve.
Which spots do the Panthers still need to address?
Cornerback
A week ago, if you had told me that the Panthers would come out of the draft without a cornerback, I would have thought you may have slept through a round or two of picks. I have no issue with Carolina double-dipping in consecutive rounds on pass rushers, but not taking a corner was a big miss, in my opinion.
Jaycee Horn is the only sure-fire player in that room, and that's no disrespect to Mike Jackson, who played well as the No. 2 option a year ago. And really, it wasn't about trying to come out of the draft with a new No. 2. Carolina needs to raise the floor of the guys behind Horn and Jackson. They can't afford to enter the season with the group as is.
Safety
The Panthers already made a big investment at safety this offseason with the addition of Trevon Moehrig, but he needs a running mate. I do love the potential of draft pick Lathan Ransom, but relying on him right out of the gate seems a bit unfair. Nick Scott and Demani Richardson are other options who are currently on the roster, but once again, the floor of this room could stand to be raised.
