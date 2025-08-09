LeBron James hypes up Shedeur Sanders during Panthers matchup
Shedeur Sanders might've been the best player on the field for the Carolina Panthers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. He did get plenty of playing time as one of just two QBs who were active for the Browns, but he did well nonetheless.
It was a huge test for someone fourth on the depth chart, and the Panthers' defense certainly helped him make a great impression. His father, Deion Sanders, was thrilled. So was Cleveland legend LeBron James.
LeBron James shouts out Shedeur Sanders vs. Panthers
Perhaps surprisingly, Shedeur Sanders looked like a legitimate NFL player against the Panthers. Maybe their defense is that bad, because the Browns left Sanders at the end of the depth chart during practice, but he took his chance and dominated the Panthers.
It got the attention of the NBA's greatest player, LeBron James. He said. "That young boy looking good out there! Shedeur Sanders keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high!" he tweeted.
As if hearing the criticisms, he added, "And I don’t wanna hear that 'It’s only preseason' bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his a** about it! So give credit and grace lames." James seems to be all aboard the Sanders hype train.
And there's a good reason for it. At the time of writing, Sanders had 138 yards and two touchdowns, easily the best offensive player for the Browns and maybe on the field at all on Friday night. He has a long way to go to make the roster, but this was a big step in the right direction.
