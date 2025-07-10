Panthers named top-5 destination for disgruntled Commanders star
The Carolina Panthers have been working on the wide receiver position for three offseasons now. They tried to overhaul the position in 2023, and that failed, so they drafted a first-round WR in the 2024 draft. That didn't quite pan out, so they drafted another first-round wide receiver in 2025.
What they currently lack is a bona fide number one wide receiver. Any one of the Panthers WRs could become that, but they don't have someone they can rely on and go to when needed. That's why a trade for Terry McLaurin, who is reportedly unhappy with the Washington Commanders amid a contract dispute right now, makes sense in Last Word on Sports' David Latham's eyes.
Because the Panthers have so much unproven youth on the roster in Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Tetairoa McMillan, they need some veteran talent. Latham believes that Adam Thielen, the only notable vet, is very close to the end of his career, so the Panthers need some sort of succession plan.
Rather than waiting to see who develops as the number one, the Panthers can add a WR1 in McLaurin, a move that could possibly help them win the weak NFC South this season. It would also, assuming there's an extension, set their offense up well in the future.
With how unhappy McLaurin seems to be, the trade price for the wide receiver might not be as high as it normally would be. Still, the Panthers aren't quite as WR-needy as some other teams, nor are they in a good enough position to be forking over assets to make a run right now. That could make it hard for them to outbid any other teams who want McLaurin, which would probably be most clubs at this point.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss