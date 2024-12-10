Panthers updated RB depth chart with Jonathon Brooks headed to IR
The Carolina Panthers had a strong backfield duo for about two and a half weeks. Jonathon Brooks looked poised to be a difference-maker alongside stud workhorse Chuba Hubbard. Then Brooks re-tore his ACL. He's not playing this year and most of next year, either. With a plethora of backfield injuries, the RB depth chart is precariously thin.
Panthers new RB depth chart
The Panthers will need to lean heavily on Chuba Hubbard down the stretch. He remains the starter and the workhorse. However, it behooves them not to run him into the ground. With 23 more carries, he will set a career high, so the workload is something to be watched.
Ordinarily, Miles Sanders would slot in as the backup. However, he's still on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury from the Munich game. It's unclear when he'll return, but he can't immediately take Brooks' spot.
Without injuries, Raheem Blackshear, also the starting kick returner, would slot in as RB3, but he went to the hospital with a chest injury during Sunday's loss. He's not on the depth chart anymore, either. That's all that the depth chart on ESPN currently holds, and there are two players on IR and one Out.
Panthers reporter Mike Kaye says that Mike Boone is the next man up and now the de facto RB2. That's not ideal, but it's the situation they're in. Kaye also reported that Dave Canales said they'd look into the open market, though the options there aren't all that inspiring, either.
