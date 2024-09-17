Panthers waive current sack leader, outside linebacker Eku Leota
Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers made a surprising move by waiving outside linebacker Eku Leota. The move was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Leota was the team's leading sack-getter despite only having one through the first two games of the season. In addition to the one sack, Leota has recorded four tackles, matching his output in eight games last season.
The Panthers have struggled to find any answers at outside linebacker opposite of Jadeveon Clowney, who has had his fair share of struggles in the first two weeks as well. They cut ties with K'Lavon Chaisson before the season started despite signing him just this past spring. DJ Johnson hasn't made much of a move, notching a 57.7 PFF grade in two games.
Newcomer Charles Harris appeared in 34 defensive snaps but did not register a tackle. Head coach Dave Canales hinted at further roster moves to come and it's pretty clear edge will be one area that continues to receive attention.
