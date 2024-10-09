NFL Week 6 predictions: Experts think Panthers have no chance against the Falcons
The Carolina Panthers failed their first big test of the Andy Dalton era this past Sunday, getting blown out on the road by the Chicago Bears by 26 points. As you might imagine, there's not a whole lot of confidence in them to get the job done this coming weekend against the division rival Atlanta Falcons. The oddsmakers are against them (+6) and according to the expert picks around the web pretty much nobody is predicting the Panthers will pull off an upset this week.
Let's take a look at what NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's NFC South matchup.
Panthers-Falcons Week 6 expert picks
Ian McMillan - Sports Illustrated: Falcons -6
"The Falcons have some issues on third down that they need to figure out, both offensively and defensively, but they're starting to hit their stride and are well poised to show the world what they're made enough against by far the weakest opponent they've faced this season."
Vinnie Iyer - The Sporting News: Falcons 30, Panthers 17
"The Falcons have their passing game in full gear and will rip this secondary to shreds over the short, intermediate, and deep areas with Kirk Cousins now locked into all three key receivers (Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts). But this is a game for Atlanta to flex more as needed in the running game with Bijan Robinson to help protect its defense. The Panthers show more fight at home with Andy Dalton, but there's no way they stay competitive once the game script goes negative early."
Pete Prisco - CBS Sports: Falcons 35, Panthers 19
"The Panthers are struggling to stop teams and Kirk Cousins coming off a career game against Tampa Bay. Other than a letdown of sorts, I can't see the Panthers slowing Cousins down. On the other side, Andy Dalton won't be able to keep up. Falcons big."
Jeremy Cluff - Arizona Republic: Falcons 27, Panthers 16
"Kirk Cousins and the Falcons play on the road for just the second time this season. They'll get a test from the Panthers, but pull away late."
Ben Rolfe - Pro Football Network: Falcons 27, Panthers 17
"The Falcons have had 10 days to prepare for this game and get to face the worst team in the league in terms of net EPA per game. I’m not a huge fan of taking Atlanta laying that many points on the road, but it’s still the right play here. Additionally, I will take their ML as part of a parlay."
Our pick for Panthers-Falcons
Usually when there's this kind of consensus we get in the mood to pick against the current. However, this is not one of those cases. Atlanta is a much-different animal than last season on account of their quarterback upgrade(s), completing the picture for a potential contender that was only missing that one final piece of the puzzle.
Meanwhile, Carolina has been decimated by injuries early in the season, especially on defense. The only good thing the Panthers have consistently had going well for them is the play of their offensive line, which will be down two starters this week in center Austin Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton. It might be different when they meet again later this season, but right now these two teams are going in opposite directions. Falcons 31, Panthers 20.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Trevin Wallace joins Luke Kuechly in record books after first start
Panthers updated depth chart for Week 6 matchup with the Falcons
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers pick Penn State DE with top pick
Jaycee Horn describes what led to his ejection against the Bears