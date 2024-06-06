Pete Carroll Believes Canales Can Turn the Panthers Around
Dave Canales has attributed much of his success in his coaching career to former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. As Canales enters his first year as a head coach in the NFL, Carroll moves into an advisor role in Seattle and will probably have a little more time on his hands to keep an eye on how his former assistant does in Carolina.
The one thing that has become very apparent in the early stages of Canales' time in Charlotte, is that he is very detail-oriented, extremely organized, and provides a clear vision for what he wants. Many coaches lack in those areas and in some cases, it ends up leading to their dismissal.
"He's way better prepared as a young head coach than I was," Carroll told Greg Auman of FOX Sports. "I was totally unprepared. It took me a while — I had to get kicked around enough before I got going. He's got a much better runway to starting this. He's well-versed, he knows what's going on, he's very articulate."
While Canales has had success salvaging the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, the challenge he takes on in Carolina is of a different magnitude. This is a team that won just two games a year ago and fielded one of the worst offenses in recent memory. They've added several new faces to help reshape the unit, but there will be bumps along the way as Bryce Young continues to figure things out at this level. Canales' positive vibes and ability to remain calm amid adversity are another reason why Carroll believes he'll be successful.
"I don't think there's any doubt that's going to help, because there's going to be some hardships along the way, figuring it out," Carroll also told Auman. "Somebody's going to have to hold the vision of the future, and he will. He'll be really positive and forward-thinking. He won't let things knock him off course. He'll be really resilient. He'll show them what they can become and stick to it."
