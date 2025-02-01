All Panthers

Peyton Manning sends strong message to Panthers on Bryce Young

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has sent a strong message to the Carolina Panthers on how to cultivate Bryce Young.

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Things got off to a rocky start for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, as he had a rough rookie campaign and was then benched early on in the 2024 NFL season.

However, it didn't take Young long to regain his starting job, and he actually went on to have a very impressive second half of the year, establishing himself as the Panthers' clear-cut starter heading into 2025.

Obviously, Young has a long way to go, but the former No. 1 overall pick has shown some very positive signs, and NFL legend Peyton Manning has revealed one very important factor that Carolina must employ for Young to continue enjoying success: continuity.

"The fact that Bryce has finally gotten into a system with Dave [Canales] and there's some continuity to it, and you saw him playing well, right?" Manning told reporters at the Pro Bowl. "You've got to create to some continuity for these young quarterbacks to give them a chance."

Young played in 14 games and made 12 starts this past season, throwing for 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 82.2. He also rushed for 249 yards and six scores.

While those numbers may not look brilliant, it was a sign of significant progress for the University of Alabama product that many had left for dead back in Week 2.

It should also be noted that Young was particularly effective down the stretch, totaling seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions while also punching in six rushing scores over his final three games of the regular season.

We'll see what the 23-year-old can do for an encore in 2025.

