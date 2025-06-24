All Panthers

PFF pits two Panthers rookies against each other for critical training camp battle

PFF identified the top 10 position battles to watch during training camp, and highlighted two rookies for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers LB Nic Scourton, CB Mike Reid, LS JJ Jansen, TE James Mitchell, S Demani Richardson, and LB Christian Rozeboom hustle to the ball during minicamp.
Carolina Panthers LB Nic Scourton, CB Mike Reid, LS JJ Jansen, TE James Mitchell, S Demani Richardson, and LB Christian Rozeboom hustle to the ball during minicamp. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were terrible on defense in 2024. Pro Football Focus graded the entire unit at 44.9, which was the worst score in the NFL. That led to several moves this offseason, including the selection of two pass-rushers during the second night of the 2025 NFL draft.

After taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1, the Panthers went for Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall, followed by Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss at No. 77. They then moved on from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, which opens up an interesting camp battle between the two rookies.

That showdown was recently highlighted by PFF's Mason Cameron, who called it one of the 10 best position battles to watch during the preseason.

Panthers EDGE battle: Nic Scourton vs. Princely Umanmielen

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs
Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"The Panthers’ 24.4% pressure rate in 2024 ranked last in the NFL, prompting them to sign Pat Jones II and draft a pair of promising Day 2 prospects in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. While Jones figures to play a meaningful role, the spotlight will be on the rookies, who flashed high-end potential in college."

Carolina rolled the dice by going with an offensive player first, but they wound up with excellent value on their next two selections. Both players have the potential to become regular contributors at the next level, although their first goal will be to prove they deserve snaps as a rookie.

