PFF pits two Panthers rookies against each other for critical training camp battle
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were terrible on defense in 2024. Pro Football Focus graded the entire unit at 44.9, which was the worst score in the NFL. That led to several moves this offseason, including the selection of two pass-rushers during the second night of the 2025 NFL draft.
After taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1, the Panthers went for Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall, followed by Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss at No. 77. They then moved on from veteran Jadeveon Clowney, which opens up an interesting camp battle between the two rookies.
MORE: Panthers great Cam Newton shares warning for Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill
That showdown was recently highlighted by PFF's Mason Cameron, who called it one of the 10 best position battles to watch during the preseason.
Panthers EDGE battle: Nic Scourton vs. Princely Umanmielen
"The Panthers’ 24.4% pressure rate in 2024 ranked last in the NFL, prompting them to sign Pat Jones II and draft a pair of promising Day 2 prospects in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. While Jones figures to play a meaningful role, the spotlight will be on the rookies, who flashed high-end potential in college."
Carolina rolled the dice by going with an offensive player first, but they wound up with excellent value on their next two selections. Both players have the potential to become regular contributors at the next level, although their first goal will be to prove they deserve snaps as a rookie.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers