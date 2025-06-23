Panthers great Cam Newton shares warning for Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has never been shy to dish his opinion on a wide variety of topics, and this time, he decided to weigh in on the odd feud between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic track star Noah Lyles, where the two super athletes have been bickering back and forth about who is faster.
Both logic and numbers dictate that Lyles is the faster of the two. He literally runs for a living, after all, and as quick as Hill may be, he doesn't really quite match up to Lyles.
And yet, Hill insisted upon trolling Lyles after recently running in a 100m race in California, where Hill posted an impressive time of 10.15 seconds. He then held up a sign that said "Noah Could Never," which has resulted in Newton telling Hill to be careful.
"No. I ain't going to lie to you. No," Newton said when asked if Hill could outrun Lyles. "'Cause, I mean, the math has to math. You got a 10.1, which was impressive. I can't do it. But if you ask me can he beat Noah? No. Especially when the numbers say that Noah ran a 9.7 (100m)."
Newton then went on to explain that this isn't really Hill's arena.
"Them (track and field athletes) guys are moving with a purpose," Newton said. "... Noah Lyes, this is his way of life. Tyreek doing this, this is his extracurricular activity. If Noah Lyles loses to Tyreek Hill, you extract your career. You evaporate everything you work for. ... You've (Hill) just got to stay in your lane, man."
Newton makes a great point. While Hill unquestionably has blinding speed, the fact of the matter is that he's a football player. Running is only part of his job. Meanwhile, Lyles focuses on it exclusively.
Hill would simply be better off preparing for the 2025 season rather than continuing his silly war of words with an Olympic athlete.
