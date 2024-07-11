Predicting the Madden 25 Ratings for the Panthers' Defensive Starters
The release of the Madden NFL 25 video game is still over a month away, but now is a good time to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' defense could be rated.
Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.
1. DE Derrick Brown (
Brown made a massive jump last season and has firmly put himself in the conversation as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game.
2. DT Shy Tuttle (72)
The Panthers pretty much got what they expected out of Tuttle in 2023. I don't see EA making much of an adjustment here, if any.
3. DE A'Shawn Robinson (75)
Robinson was exceptional in his lone year with the New York Giants. A big-time run-stopper that will be welcomed in Carolina.
4. OLB Jadeveon Clowney (85)
Clowney proved that he still has a lot left in the tank, recording 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss last season. He'll remain somewhere in the mid-80s.
5. ILB Shaq Thompson (83)
I think EA will dock Shaq for missing 15 games last season, although he suffered a pretty serious injury. There's just no way of knowing if he'll have a simlar impact that he had on the defense pre-injury.
6. ILB Josey Jewell (81)
Jewell is a rock-steady linebacker that is going to quickly become one of Carolina's best players on the defensive side of the ball. He had his best year with Ejiro Evero coordinating the defense in Denver, for what it's worth.
7. OLB DJ Wonnum (77)
I'd have to think that after the season Wonnum just put up, he'll get a pretty nice boost. He registered eight sacks and set career highs in tackles (62), tackles for loss (7), and QB hits (15).
8. CB Jaycee Horn (85)
No change here for Horn. But could you imagine what his overall rating would be if had been healthy all this time? An 85 is pretty dang good considering he's missed over half of the games he could have appeared in.
9. FS Xavier Woods (84)
Woods doesn't get the credit he deserves, quite frankly. Maybe he'll get a little more attention as the Panthers become more relevant.
10. SS Jordan Fuller (78)
Another underrated safety that will help out the Panthers' secondary tremendously. I'd be willing to bet that by the end of the season, Fuller is up over that 80 overall mark.
11. CB Dane Jackson (73)
Dane Jackson is slated to be the Panthers' starter opposite of Horn, but it would be worth scanning the waiver wire for competition. Jackson was a 73 in the game last year and I expect that to remain the same.
