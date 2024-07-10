The Panthers Skill Group Improved, but by How Much?
The offense that the Carolina Panthers rolled out in 2023 may go down as one of the worst units in the history of the franchise. Check that, it was. The 13.9 points per game average is the second-worst output in the franchise's existence, beating out only the 2012 group who managed to muster a whopping 12.3 points per game. Uh, yikes!
DJ Chark underwhelmed in his lone year in Carolina, Jonathan Mingo wasn't ready to be a top two or three receiver but was forced to be due to personnel, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault failed to contribute, and the tight end room was a non-factor in the passing game. Not to mention, Miles Sanders fell way short expectations.
That batch of skill players ranked 31st a year ago by ESPN's Bill Barnwell. This year, the new-look offense received a slight bump up to No. 28.
"The semi-new front office in Carolina understandably invested heavily to try to right the ship in Young's second season, although their biggest signings were at guard. Trading cut candidate Donte Jackson for Diontae Johnson was a nifty move, with the former Steelers wideout averaging more than 2.0 yards per route run in a broken offense when healthy a year ago. Xavier Legette has lots of promise as a big-play threat, although over-age prospects with one year of significant college production don't typically succeed at a high rate. And I'm excited about Jonathon Brooks' upside, but the running back is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November. If either Brooks or Legette break out as a rookie, the Panthers should be fine."
I'm not expecting this group to finish in the top half of the league, and no one should for that matter. But I do believe this could be one of the NFL's most improved offensive units. More protection up front, several options in the backfield, and a deeper wide receiving corps should get the job done.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Julius Peppers Excluded from Top 10 All-Time Pass Rusher List
Recent Panthers Draft Picks Who Are on the 53-Man Roster Bubble