Quick Hits: Depth Improving at Receiver, Interior O-Line Impressing Early + More
The Carolina Panthers held their third training camp practice inside Bank of America Stadium for Back Together Saturday. Shortly after, head coach Dave Canales met with the media to answer a few questions.
Depth at wide receiver
“(Jonathan) Mingo, Terrace Marshall are really showing who they are. David Moore, you throw the ball his way, he comes up with it. I’ve really seen those guys come through. It’s a really good room, it’s a really good competition. Ihmir (Smith-Marsette) making some really nice plays today. We want to make sure everyone’s pursuing their best and they’re not looking left and right. They’re just focusing on their execution.”
Bryce Young’s progress
“He seems to be very comfortable with what we’re doing. The execution part of it, that’s the part where he’ll be critical on some of the little things he might have missed. But he had some good throws today and again, the encouraging part is just getting the whole offense going so it feels right. There’s a flow to it and it feels really smooth right now.”
Addition of Kemoko Turay
“Just another veteran player, a talented pass rusher. Versatility, first, second, and third down. A guy that we’ve seen play around the league just the last couple of years, so really excited to get him in the fold and challenge that group.”
If there’s concern at corner internally
“Just another group of guys who see opportunity. Just from a shear numbers standpoint, what an incredible opportunity to get in there and make the most of their plays. Dane (Jackson) had an incredible interception today on a boot play, showing his stuff. Jaycee (Horn) putting another solid, good day together. But D’Shawn (Jamison), Dicaprio (Bootle), Troy (Hill), and Lamar Jackson made some nice plays in one on ones. The group is starting to shape and we just need more football, more plays, more opportunities to evaluate guys playing the ball when they get their shots.”
Thoughts on the interior offensive line
“I’m really happy with where they’re at right now. With Damien (Lewis), Austin (Corbett), and Robert (Hunt) up in the middle, you can feel it in the run game. There’s good lateral movement when we need it. There’s good vertical push when we need it. The pocket stays firm on the inside. I’m really excited about those three communicating and working together.”
