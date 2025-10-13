Rico Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard? Panthers coach leaves door open for running back change
The Carolina Panthers have a good old-fashioned controversy at the running back position.
Chuba Hubbard has been the team's unquestioned starter for a few years now and was even inked to a three-year, $33.2 million contract extension last season.
However, with Hubbard out the past two weeks, Rico Dowdle, who was signed in free agency to be Hubbard's backup, has been on a historic heater, with the Panthers back totaling a whopping 476 yards from scrimmage, including 389 on the ground.
With that going on, many are wondering if Dowdle, not Hubbard, should be the starting running back moving forward.
When asked about that on Monday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales was non-committal, which means he's at least considering making the switch.
‘’We’ll see.," Canales said, per ESPN's David Newton.
Canales also left the door open for a running back change following the Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
"That's a great question," Canales said when asked about the starter. "We're going to figure that part out, but I know Rico is doing a great job and he will be a part of what we're doing."
Dowdle has provided the kind of spark that Hubbard hasn't ever really been able to.
In the midst of the South Carolina tearing up opposing defenses, the Panthers are now on a two-game winning streak for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 last season, and they are 3-3 and sitting in second place in the NFC South.
That said, the Panthers also have a sizeable financial commitment to Hubbard, so downsizing his role would be a bad look.
Truth be told, even if Dowdle gets the starting nod, it's not like the Panthers are going to completely kick Hubbard to the curb.
Chances are we'll see a more even split in work between the two, but we wouldn't expect Dowdle to completely dominate touches, even if he gets a promotion up the depth chart.
