Bryce Young's best game yet earns massive jump in NFL quarterback power rankings

Sunday might've marked the best outing of Bryce Young's career. For my money, that's still the Carolina Panthers' Week 18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last year when Young had five total touchdowns, but he was excellent against the Dallas Cowboys.
Young has been a little bit volatile this season, posting good games and bad as well as good halves and bad. As a result, his CBS Sports weekly QB ranking has risen and fallen. After last week, Young has skyrocketed in those rankings.
Bryce Young's excellent play sees rise in QB Power Rankings
This week, the QB hierarchy has shifted in many ways, but perhaps that is never more clear than in what happened with Bryce Young. No one rose more than Young (six spots, with Spencer Rattler moving up five and Baker Mayfield four) this week.
Cody Benjamin wrote, "Is any starter as confounding as Young? For long stretches he looks entirely out of his league. Then the second half arrives, and his college-era poise tends to resurface. If only he can translate that fourth-quarter looseness to the early goings."
For what it's worth, the initial comment isn't totally inaccurate, but it wasn't the case on Sunday. He endured a bad start en route to a comeback win in Week 5, but he was hot from the start last week.
There's still an argument to be made that Young is being underrated here. He ranks 23rd right now, and some of the names ahead of him are hard to justify right now:
- Mac Jones
- Jaxson Dart
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Bo Nix
Those are four QBs who are not outplaying Young right now. It is all about where you start, and Young started lower than they did (with exception to Mac Jones), but it still seems difficult to truly say those four are better QBs than Young heading into Week 7.
Nevertheless, it's been a good run for Young, and it's nice to see some national recognition for his excellent play over the last couple of weeks. Will it last? Maybe, and if it does, Young will continue to ascend these lists.
