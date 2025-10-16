NFL experts make their picks for Panthers-Jets Week 7 matchup
The Carolina Panthers get a road matchup against the New York Jets, who have zero wins on the season. The Panthers have won three of four and are playing well. Surprisingly, there are some analysts who still think the Jets will win because they don't believe in the Panthers or because Carolina has been bad on the road.
CBS Sports: Jets 20, Panthers 17
Pete Prisco: "The Panthers head out on the road as favorites for the first time since 2022. The Jets are winless, so there's the reason. They also haven't played well. The Panthers are physical on both lines, but I think the Jets will be up to it. They will limit the run game and win with their defense."
LA Times: Panthers 24, Jets 13
Sam Farmer: "Carolina is 3-0 at home and playing better ball. The Jets offense is sputtering badly. Panthers ride their momentum and another strong Bryce Young performance."
The Athletic: Panthers -1.5
Vic Tafur: "We’ll look back at the moment Garrett Wilson stopped and questioned coach Aaron Glenn on what the heck he was doing before the half last week as the first nail in a one-and-done effort for the rookie coach. Wilson is now out with a knee injury, though it’s not like Justin Fields would get the ball out of his hand and throw it to the wideout anyway. The only chance the home underdogs have is if Fields runs wild, but the Panthers have stopped QBs for no gain or a loss on 44 percent of their rushes, sixth best in the NFL."
USA Today
Jon Hoefling (Panthers -2): "Justin Fields has not done anything this year outside of garbage time. Bryce Young, meanwhile, has started to put something together and could be in for more success if Jalen Coker returns this week as expected. Also, Dowdle might go for another 150 against this Jets' defense."
Jordan Mendoza (Panthers -2): "This might be New York's best chance at getting a victory, but Carolina has really found some momentum in recent weeks. The spread feels like it's just enough for the Panthers to cover for a third consecutive win."
Tyler Dragon (Panthers -2): "Bryce Young and the Panthers seemed to have turned a corner. The Panthers haven't been above .500 After Week 7 since 2019."
Lorenzo Reyes (Panthers -2): "The Panthers are solid against the rush, which is the only place the Jets have some competence on offense. Garrett Wilson will likely miss extended time, and the Panthers have been slowly improving. It's hard to back New York here."
Christopher Bumbaca (Panthers -2): "This could come down to whoever has the ball last. Bryce Young and the Panthers have shown an ability to come through in those situations this season."
Blake Schuster (Jets +2): "That was a nice victory by Carolina last week but I see the Jets finally getting in the win column at home this week. Or at least keeping it within two points."
Bleacher Report
Brad Gagnon (Jets +2.5): "Just like with Jacksonville, I have the Jets pulling off the full upset as a small underdog at home. Three of their six losses have come by exactly two points, and against much better opponents than the Panthers. Carolina is playing well, but making it a road favorite against a team with similar, if not superior, talent is silly. The Panthers are 0-3 away from home this year."
Moe Moton (Panthers -2.5): "Normally, you would fade the Panthers on the road with this spread. Away from home, they're 1-15 straight-up with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback. They needed garbage time to cover the spread against the spread in Arizona a month ago, but bettors should go against the trend in this spot because of the opponent. The winless Jets won't have star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who will miss this contest with a knee injury. Justin Fields, who's coming off a dreadful performance in which he finished with 45 passing yards, may throw for fewer than 50 yards in a game for the third time this season. Carolina's defense ranks ninth against the run. It's fair to wonder how Gang Green will score Sunday. Panthers win by a field goal to go over .500 for the first time since 2021."
Others: Ian Hanford, Kristopher Knox, Wes O'Donnell, Brent Sobleski (Panthers) and Gary Davenport (Jets).
SB Nation
David Fucillo picked the Panthers to beat the Jets, but with low confidence.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Clare Brennan: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
NFL.com
- Daniel Jeremiah: Jets
- Colleen Wolfe: Panthers
- Adam Rank: Panthers
- Marcas Grant: Panthers
- Bucky Brooks: Panthers
- Maurice Jones-Drew: Panthers
- Grant Gordon: Jets
- Nick Shook: Panthers
- Eric Edholm: Panthers
- Kevin Patra: Panthers
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Panthers
- Mike Clay: Panthers
- Dan Graziano: Panthers
- Pamela Maldonado: Panthers
- Eric Moody: Panthers
- Jason Reid: Panthers
- Lindsey Thiry: Panthers
- Seth Wickersham: Jets
Our Pick: Panthers 26, Jets 13
The Carolina Panthers are currently susceptible to the pass, but the New York Jets have Justin Fields under center, and he's been downright awful throwing the ball. Garrett Wilson is not going to play. The Panthers' run D has been stout, and they'll be able to scheme for that. On offense, the Panthers have beat up on bad defenses, but the Jets aren't dominant. This should be a big road win.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen