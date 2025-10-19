Jaycee Horn on what's different about the Carolina Panthers' defense in 2025
The Carolina Panthers won an ugly game this weekend, securing a 13-6 victory over the New York Jets. Carolina is now 4-3 on the season, which has to feel great following their struggles in 2024.
Carolina was 5-12 last season and had more than their share of struggles on defense. They added a few players, including rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the NFL draft, to help shore up their pass rush. They also signed defensive tackle Bobby Brown and safety Tre'von Moehrig in free agency.
Their turnaround has been about more than that, however, according to cornerback Jaycee Horn. The fifth-year pro said his team is a family and have gotten better after going through tough times together.
"Just being together. We a family, you know, those tough days in 21 and 22, they helped us grow closer. And now, we got an opportunity and we gotta keep working every week and finishing the week with dubs. Keep striving."
Jaycee Horn had a huge day for the Carolina Panthers
Horn hasn't had more than one interception in a single season since 2022, but that changed on Sunday. He entered the weekend with one pick, and added two more against the Jets.
This offseason, the Panthers and Horn agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. Through seven games, he's proving to be a sound investment.
