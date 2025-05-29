SI predicts 49ers backup Mac Jones will destroy Panthers on MNF in place of Brock Purdy
When the Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 12, they won't have Deebo Samuel. They might not have Brandon Aiyuk, either. There's a good chance Christian McCaffrey has gotten hurt by then. A bold prediction from SI's Connor Orr suggests that they won't have Brock Purdy, either.
That's not exactly a good offense, though Kyle Shanahan's guru status should be able to maximize whoever is on the field against what was a historically awful defense last year. To that point, Orr believes, though it's one of his bold predictions for the season, that backup Mac Jones won't miss a beat.
"The former first-round pick, whom many thought was destined for San Francisco during his draft cycle, is finally at home in the Bay Area," Orr said. "Football Grayson Allen will have to make a spot start in prime time in Week 12 and will tally more than 400 passing yards and three touchdowns."
Jones was decent at times in relief of Trevor Lawrence last season, and he's in a much better situation now. The Panthers defense is also improved and should be much healthier this year, although the bar was quite literally as low as it could possibly be.
Still, it's hard to imagine the Panthers letting Mac Jones destroy them. Christian McCaffrey, or whichever backup is in if he's hurt, going for 200 yards? That's a little more plausible than what was a decent secondary that added talent giving up 400 yards to a backup former bust. That's not to mention the fact that the pass rush is better, too. This is a bold guess, to be sure.
