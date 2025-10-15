It sounds like the Carolina Panthers are making the wrong decision with star RBs
The Carolina Panthers have a hard decision to make between Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard when the latter gets back from injury.
Hubbard began the year as the clear-cut No. 1 running back, but a calf injury that has sidelined him for two games thus far has opened the door for him to lose that job.
That's because Dowdle has been on a tear, and that doesn't even do it justice. The Panthers back has posted historic numbers the last two games and has been the engine behind the team's two-game winning streak, which is the first for the franchise since Weeks 9 and 10 last season.
While many believe Dowdle could emerge as the new lead back in Carolina, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is pumping the brakes on that. Based on his reporting, it looks like there will be a 50/50 split, at best, between the two backs.
"While Dowdle has earned a prominent role, I'm told the Panthers are taking the approach that both players will get their touches regardless of who gets the first snap," Fowler said. "Both fit the Panthers' tough-minded, grind-it-out mold."
When asked for some insight into how the team will handle Dowdle and Hubbard moving forward, head coach Dave Canales has not provided a clear answer.
Fowler's report, while not ideal, is pretty much what we expected given the fact that Carolina was never just going to kick Hubbard to the curb, and they have $32 million reasons not to.
However, it's the wrong approach. Dowdle has provided a spark that his backfield mate has never been able to and the Panthers should continue to ride that as long as possible.
That means letting Dowdle get the vast majority of touches and having Hubbard playing a clear second fiddle. If Dowdle begins to decline from his superstar production, then let Hubbard back in.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that's going to happen and instead the Panthers look set to only slightly increase the workload of their best player from the last two games.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen