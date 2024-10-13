Spread & over/under predictions for the Panthers' Week 6 home matchup with the Falcons
With the season hanging in the balance, the Carolina Panthers desperately need to get a win Sunday evening against the Atlanta Falcons. Failing to do so will turn much of the conversation around this team to next year's draft instead of the final eleven games of the season.
So, will the Panthers get back on track today? Here are my picks for this week's matchup.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Falcons -6.5
3-star play on the Falcons (-6.5): For just a moment, the Panthers looked like a competitive football team that would make a little bit of noise following the QB change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton. Last week in Chicago was a massive step in the wrong direction and with the injuries piling up, it seems as if things are on the verge of spiraling out of control once again in Carolina.
Atlanta has played really good football over the last four games and enters this one off the heels of two divisional wins over New Orleans and Tampa. Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards in the overtime win last week and should have a really favorable matchup this week against a struggling Panthers' secondary.
Over/Under: 46.5
1-star play on the over: The Panthers' defense ranks dead last in the NFL allowing an even 33 points per game. With several key cogs in the front seven on the shelf, I don't see how Ejiro Evero will be able to scheme up things to bottle up this Falcons offensive attack. If Andy Dalton and the Carolina offense bounce back and have just an average day, this game will finish over the total. I'm hesitant to put much faith in that happening, hence the lack of strength in the play.
