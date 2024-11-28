Steve Smith shares his one big criticism of Cowboys star Micah Parsons
Steve Smith believes there's one key problem with Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys star is one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL, but he was also the one star out of Dallas' big three that did not receive an extension. The former Carolina Panthers wide receiver believes there's one key problem in Parsons' game and it might impact his future with the team.
Steve Smith highlights deficiencies of Micah Parsons
Steve Smith and his co-host James Palmer discussed the possibility that Micah Parsons could be headed to another team eventually, whether in free agency or a trade. "Is Micah Parsons actually the game wrecker that everybody thinks he is?" Smith asked. "Micah Parsons does not hold a candle to Jevon Kearse [or] Julius Peppers. I think [he] is fantastic, I just don't see him showing up in the football game every single play."
Parsons has five sacks on the year, which is tied for 36th in the NFL. He has just one forced fumble this year. Smith believes Parsons is a great player for the Cowboys, but that he's not necessarily the game-changing disruptive force that necessitates a $100 million deal. "I just don't see it," Smith reiterated. After the team extended both Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb, it's fair to wonder if the Cowboys see it.
