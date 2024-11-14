All Panthers

Steve Smith sees parallels with Panthers in the ongoing chaos for the Bears

Steve Smith sees some unfortunate connections between the 2023 Panthers and 2024 Bears.

Zach Roberts

Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; American sports commentator Steve Smith announces prior to the match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The 2023 Carolina Panthers and the 2024 Chicago Bears have some worrying similarities. Other versions of the Panthers share disheartening commonalities with Chicago, too, in former Panthers legend Steve Smith's eyes. On paper, the two teams are very dissimilar, but there are some underlying issues that have cropped up in Chicago that the Panthers know all too well.

The 2024 Bears and 2023 Panthers are similar, but Smith took it back to his playing days. Those teams, and last year's Carolina, were not very good teams. The former wide receiver believes there's one main issue going on that has been consistent in clubs in this situation.

Steve Smith points out how 2024 Bears are like the Panthers

Steve Smith acknowledged the report that some veterans have reportedly gone to the front office to say that Tyson Bagent may need to start over Caleb Williams. He said, "It's not that he's not the guy. It's that we're trying to win a football game. He's a little bit behind."

Smith said the veteran wide receivers getting frustrated with a rookie quarterback is nothing new. His 2011 Panthers had rookie Cam Newton. While Newton was good even then and had a good rookie year, that wasn't the case in 2010 with Jimmy Clausen.

He believes resentment can set in because the coaching staff is working so hard on veterans while letting things slip through the cracks for the rookie quarterback. He believes the current Bears staff, like some old Panthers ones, is lifting the rookie QB up at the expense of everyone else.

As it relates to the 2023 Panthers, the Bears have a porous offensive line and bad coaching. Those are the main issues that plagued the Panthers last year, although their offense was also totally devoid of talent.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

