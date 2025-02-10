Super Bowl LX odds: Carolina Panthers open as major long shots to win it all
The Carolina Panthers did not win the Super Bowl this year. They remain one of the franchises without one, which means next year is their next opportunity to break the drought. Unfortunately, the odds aren't very kind. Las Vegas doesn't expect Carolina to even remotely be in contention to win it all next season.
The Panthers finished 5-12 this season, so it's not all that shocking that they don't have good odds to win it all. However, the odds are low even when factoring in the performance of this year's team. Obviously, they will change dramatically as free agency and the draft happen, but right now, the outlook is pretty grim.
The Panthers have almost no shot at the Super Bowl according to the odds
According to CBS Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles open as the favorites to win it all. They won it all last night, so this is no surprise. They're +625 to win, a far cry ahead of the Panthers. Carolina is a staggering +10000 to win.
Several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts, have the same exact odds. Only three teams have worse chances next year: the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints, so at least Carolina isn't dead last in their own division.
It's really hard to refute these odds, though it is fair to say that the Patriots, Raiders, and Browns among other teams shouldn't have the same odds as Carolina, but that's how way-too-early odds work. They're all longshots now, so not having a +1000 difference between them is pretty inconsequential.
The Panthers should be much better next year. Even if their team stays relatively the same, they finished 4-5, so a record around .500 wouldn't be a shock. However, as the odds clearly state, that's not close to good enough to win the Super Bowl.
