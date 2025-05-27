Xavier Legette said he knew the Panthers would pick Tetairoa McMillan in NFL draft
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, just about every mock draft and NFL draft analyst expected the Carolina Panthers to take a defensive player. Most had Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker being the pick, but the consensus was that Carolina would add an impact player to its historically bad defense.
Not so fast, said Dan Morgan.
With the eighth pick, the Panthers went with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, sending a bit of a shock wave throughout the NFL. One person who was not stunned by the selection was Panthers' second-year receiver Xavier Legette.
Following the team's first practice of OTAs, Legette told reporters he expected it.
“I knew that was going to happen. I feel like that was a great pick for us. Every receiver we got in that room, I feel like was good choices, even the undrafted guys - they’re showing they can play in this league as well.”
When asked how he knew, Legette responded, “We had a little bit of talks. We had some talks throughout the building, and he was an option, but they had some defensive players as options as well.”
The good news is Legette doesn't appear to feel any sort of way about McMillan being in the building and noted that the two have begun forming a relationship, saying "it's been all smiles."
