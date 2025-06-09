The Panthers may want to call Commanders about star WR who could skip minicamp
Several star players are skipping or will skip training camp and practices to get a contract situation or trade request resolved, including Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is currently embroiled in extension talks. If he becomes available like so many in his position have before, the Carolina Panthers may want to get on the phone.
ESPN is reporting that McLaurin is one of several stars poised to sit out in protest of something, which in McLaurin's case is the lack of a long-term extension. That could lead to a trade, and the Panthers would add a dynamic, reliable wide receiver to their roster if they pulled this one off.
How could this even work? The Panthers have an admittedly overstuffed WR room with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, David Moore, Hunter Renfrow, Jalen Coker, and some UDFAs who are fighting for roster spots as we speak.
Unfortunately, to get, you have to give. That means doing something that gives the Commanders some talent and clearing up a WR slot on the roster. Adam Thielen, since he's nearing retirement and is still arguably the best wide receiver Carolina has, is the centerpiece.
To get McLaurin, the Panthers would have to package Thielen and some picks. This gives Washington financial flexibility and draft capital. It also gives them a highly reliable veteran wide receiver, although he is not an upgrade over McLaurin.
The Panthers get to move on from an expiring contract that is likely to either retire or sign elsewhere, and they get yet another talented WR on the younger side to pair with Bryce Young. McMillan, Legette, Coker, and McLaurin would be one impressive quad of wideouts for a defense to deal with. Is it too many good wide receivers to have on one roster? Probably, but that's a good problem to have.
Would Washington do this? It's not likely. He wants an extension, and he is a Washington fan favorite. He also pairs well with Jayden Daniels, as McLaurin is not even 30 yet. He could be Daniels' WR1 for years to come, so the financial flexibility they'd gain from moving on would probably not be as useful as keeping McLaurin. Still, Carolina should try.
