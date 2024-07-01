Three Cut Candidates for the Carolina Panthers
Surprising cuts are made every year at various levels. There are instances where multi-year starters are unexpectedly let go, key role players, or perhaps recent draft picks get shown the door after a short stint.
When you look at the Carolina Panthers' roster, all of the notable cut candidates have one thing in common - recent draft picks who have yet to make their mark.
1. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
It's truly a make or break year for Terrace Marshall. He enters the final year of his contract and has been extremely inconsistent throughout his first three years in the league. He has shown flashes here and there of being someone who can be a solid third or fourth option, but those occurrences are far and few between. Dave Canales seems to like his skillset, but who doesn't? It just hasn't translated to game action.
2. OL Chandler Zavala
Zavala was a fourth-round pick of the Panthers just last spring and had maybe one of the worst rookie seasons by an offensive lineman in recent memory. He allowed six sacks and committed three penalties in 374 total snaps played, earning him a PFF grade of 26.2. The Panthers are short on depth along the offensive line, but they may look to retool that second group through waivers.
3. LB DJ Johnson
When the Panthers made the trade up in the draft a year ago to select DJ Johnson, I was shocked. They saw the pass rushers flying off the board and panicked. Taking a 24-year-old who converted from tight end and had only one year of solid pass rush production was a big risk. So far, it hasn't worked out. It's still early in his NFL career, but he is 25 going on 26. How much can he really improve if he doesn't turn the corner soon? He battled injuries all spring and not being on the field really hurts his development.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Bryce Young's Ceiling is Still 'Incredibly High'
Is Jonathon Brooks a Dark-Horse Candidate for Rookie of the Year Award?