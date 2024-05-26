B/R Proposes Miles Sanders Mock Trade to AFC Team
It feels like only a matter of time before the Carolina Panthers move on from running back Miles Sanders. Head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan have both reiterated their admiration for his skillset and how he fits into what they want to do, but that room is getting a little crowded.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballantine proposed a mock trade that give Sanders more of an opportunity.
Colts receive: Miles Sanders
Panthers receive: 2025 sixth-round pick
"Indianapolis would be the optimal landing spot for a Sanders resurgence. His best season came with the Eagles when Shane Steichen served as offensive coordinator. He had 1,347 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 before Steichen left to take the Indianapolis Colts head coach. The Colts have Jonathan Taylor, but he has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons. He has played 21 games over the last two seasons and has yet to recapture the form that saw him compile over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 2021."- Alex Ballantine
I could see the Panthers sticking with Sanders for the 2024 season, but if they do receive an offer from a running back-needy team, it would be wise to go ahead and make the move. Chuba Hubbard and Rashaad Penny can carry the workload until Jonathon Brooks, the future at the position, is fully healthy and ready to serve a larger role.
