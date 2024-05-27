Where Does Chuba Hubbard Rank Among NFL Running Backs?
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will enter the 2024 season as the feature back for the first time in his NFL career. Head coach Dave Canales has stated multiple times this offseason that he'll be stubborn running the football and will use every horse he has in the stable, however, Hubbard will start the year as the primary guy barring injury.
Hubbard took over as the Panthers' lead back in mid-October and had five games of 80+ yards rushing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Four of those performances came in the final month of the season, including a 104-yard, two-touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus has Hubbard rated as the 28th-best back in the NFL, ranking just ahead of Austin Ekeler (Commanders), Devin Singletary (Giants), Gus Edwards (Chargers), and Zamir White (Raiders).
"Hubbard was destined to be the backup in Carolina after the team brought in Miles Sanders on a big contract, but Hubbard took on the role of lead back after Sanders struggled to make an impact.
"He carried the ball 238 times for a career-high 902 yards and five touchdowns while earning a strong 77.2 grade. Whether or not Hubbard is the starter in 2024 remains to be seen, but his 2023 performance should give him the nod ahead of Sanders."
