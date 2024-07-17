Three Sleepers Who Can Make the Panthers Roster
Training camp begins one week from today as the Carolina Panthers embark on a new era once again, this time with Dave Canales.
Over the last several months, the Panthers made several changes to the roster, putting them in a more competitive position entering the 2024 season. There are, however, a few roster spots up for grabs and there's a few guys that you'll want to keep your eyes on throughout the preseason.
1. WR Jalen Coker
Coker was a difference-maker at Holy Cross, totaling 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns over this final two seasons. He's big, long, and sure-handed. He doesn't have top-notch speed, but can still be effective downfield. The Panthers may have improved the WR room with Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, but there are still some questions about the overall depth of the room. I believe he'll be kept on the practice squad but a strong August could change that.
2. C Andrew Raym
Raym started 29 games at center over the course of his career at Oklahoma and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors last season. Carolina has repped a number of guys at center behind Austin Corbett, but Raym is the only true center in the building. Dan Morgan may look to add a backup via waivers or at the end of roster cuts, but Raym could certainly earn that backup role.
3. LB Eku Leota
Leota only played in eight games last season, appearing in just 77 snaps on defense. This spring, he was able to log a signicant amount of reps with D.J. Wonnum and DJ Johnson down, and Jadeveon Clowney and K'Lavon Chaisson not arriving until mandatory minicamp. He has special teams value, but could develop into a rotational pass rusher.
