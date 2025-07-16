Top-10 WR list shows Panthers made a mistake with one big trade
The Carolina Panthers might've made a pretty huge mistake before the 2023 NFL draft. Now, to be totally fair, it looks like they have their franchise QB in Bryce Young, and can you really put a price on that in the current NFL? Still, they paid an exorbitant price, one that has haunted them since and will likely continue to haunt them.
Part of that price was DJ Moore, who was at the time the best Panthers WR in some time. Today, he would still have that title, especially if you ask NFL executives, scouts, and coaches. They were polled and he was near the top 10 and no other Panthers WR was.
He remains an elite WR at the NFL level, something Carolina has been searching for since they traded him away. While the number one overall pick is highly valuable, it is fair to wonder whether or not Carolina overpaid. They spent two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a smattering of other picks along with Moore.
It is probable that the Bears would've taken the package without Moore if Carolina hadn't just acquiesced. Also, if the Bears insisted on a player, the Panthers could've packaged Brian Burns, a player who had more value and is now also on a different team via trade. There wasn't necessarily a burning need to include Moore, and that has really plagued Carolina in the years since.
Moore is now the top weapon for Caleb Williams, who was selected using Carolina's pick in the 2024 NFL draft. It is a cruel, painful reminder all the time of how much of a price the Panthers paid for Young, who suffered from not having someone like Moore during his first two seasons.
