Top Panthers rookie earns pristine grade vs Browns from CBS Sports analyst
Two catches for 43 yards. That was Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan's final stat line from his NFL preseason debut. It's hardly a world-beating total, especially for someone taken with the eighth overall pick, which could've been used to fix the NFL's worst defense.
But looking deeper, McMillan actually did have a really good, albeit short, debut. He and Bryce Young further developed their chemistry, and the rookie had a really nice catch. Even with some bumps and a lack of overall production, it still netted the former Arizona product a nice grade from one NFL analyst.
CBS insider praises Tetairoa McMillan after Panthers debut
Tetairoa McMillan may have only been on the field for a few players during the Panthers' 30-10 loss to the Browns, but he made the most of them. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso gave him an A grade.
"McMillan performed his duties in Carolina's preseason opener with two snags for 43 yards," Trapasso said. "Part of why he was picked was to give Bryce Young a legitimate downfield weapon in the quarterback's third season."
The first time Young even looked his way was evidence of that (and of Young's incredible timing and accuracy). "His first reception -- a 30-yarder -- was a demonstration of McMillan's impeccable ball skills, as a tracked it beautifully over his right shoulder near the sideline with a cornerback in tight," Trapasso added.
The lone black mark on McMillan's resume was a dropped touchdown. The rookie ran a crisp route to get open in the end zone, but he was not expecting Young's pass to be so perfectly timed. He was slightly late getting his head around and was unable to bring the ball in with a late attempt.
He immediately acknowledged that Young had made a great throw and the fault was McMillan's, but it's the kind of timing you love seeing from the QB and the kind of route you love a rookie WR to be able to run. The chemistry will continue to grow, and those plays will turn into scores instead of drops really soon.
