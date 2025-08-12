Carolina Panthers reporter jokes about Taylor Swift's NFL fandom after album announcement
The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of high-profile fans. They don't play in a massive market like New York or Los Angeles where the stars populate, and there's not much on the team to attract superstar celebrities. DaBaby, the rapper, might be the biggest.
Taylor Swift is definitely not among them, though one Panthers reporter joked about whether or not Swift might secretly be a Panthers fan after seeing a particularly interesting necklace adorn the artist's neck when she revealed her new album.
Carolina Panthers insider jokes that Taylor Swift secretly likes the team
By all accounts, Taylor Swift is currently a Kansas City Chiefs fan. She's dating Travis Kelce and has become a regular at their games, even the Super Bowl, over the last two seasons.
Kassidy Hill, a Panthers reporter with the team website, spotted a panther necklace around Swift's neck on a recent social media post, one that's worth over $22,000 from Cartier. Hill joked that it confirmed her secret Panthers adoration.
Unfortunately, it's just a necklace that happens to be of a panther, as the Cartier brand and price tag make it more of a status symbol than a fandom confession.
Plus, if Swift is anything but a Chiefs fan, it's an Eagles fan. She has song lyrics about an "Eagles T-shirt" and is from Philadelphia originally. Her father is a big fan of the Eagles, so the Panthers do not factor in there whatsoever.
Swift was not even present when the Chiefs visited the Panthers last season in Charlotte. She also did not bring her Eras Tour to Bank of America Stadium, instead opting to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and call it close enough.
The necklace was spotted as Swift confirmed her upcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She announced it on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers. It's the popstar's first appearance on the podcast her boyfriend has been running with his recently retired brother, a former Eagles star himself.